Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.78 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $126.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $311.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

