Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $185.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.86 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $178.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

