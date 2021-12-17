Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $537.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MSCI by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.22. 582,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.10. MSCI has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

