Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

PRVB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,334. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.82. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last 90 days. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

