Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.55. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

