Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Target Price at $57.67

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANCUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3474 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

