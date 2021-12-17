Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $30.51

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,893,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312,805. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

