Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $29.67

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. 2,552,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

