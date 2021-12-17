Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target at $38.44

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

