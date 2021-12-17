Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $45.07

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

