Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $183.38

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.38.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.25. 1,121,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $8,104,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $9,054,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 274.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.