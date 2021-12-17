Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $54.06

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. 700,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,876. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

