BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in BRP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BRP by 37.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.