Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.73.

NYSE BC opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $11,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

