Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,372.00.

BZLFY opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

