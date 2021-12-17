ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.12

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $2.07 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.