C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.53. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,671,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.