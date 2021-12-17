C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.30. 27,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,514,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,765 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

