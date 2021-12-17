Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,665.62

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,665.62 and last traded at $1,678.22, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,699.89.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,775.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,870.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

