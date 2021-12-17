Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Cabot stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.