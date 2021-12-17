Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,177,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 883,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

