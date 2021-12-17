Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

CANF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.90. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

