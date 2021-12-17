Canaccord Genuity Lowers Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target to C$10.75

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

