Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $993,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 116,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.