Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.79

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.79 and traded as high as C$95.45. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$94.59, with a volume of 3,408,043 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock has a market cap of C$62.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

