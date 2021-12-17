Canal Insurance CO Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.