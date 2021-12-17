Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in November

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.08. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.89. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

