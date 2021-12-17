Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 485,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

