Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 133,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

