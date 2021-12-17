Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 108.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 208.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.