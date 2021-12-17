Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 214,949 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 97.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.