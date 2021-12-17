Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 188 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $926.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,027.09 and its 200 day moving average is $807.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

