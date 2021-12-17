Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.