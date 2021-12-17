Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 302 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. 5,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,181. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

