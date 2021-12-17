Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 3.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $14.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $623.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

