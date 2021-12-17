Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 247.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $11.08 on Friday, hitting $315.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.