Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,115 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Toro accounts for 1.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.39. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,526. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

