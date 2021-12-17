Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

