Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $29.29

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $28.27. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

