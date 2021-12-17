Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Carter’s posted sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.45. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

