CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Up 95.1% in November

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 599,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE CTT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 22,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.17.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.