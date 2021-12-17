Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) traded down 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 233,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 40,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

