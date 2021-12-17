CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $58,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,221. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

