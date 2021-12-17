CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.64. 33,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.74 and its 200-day moving average is $423.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $496.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.