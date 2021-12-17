CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $98,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.43. 12,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

