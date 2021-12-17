CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $147.41 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,183 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $147,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.59 on Friday, reaching $549.50. 70,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

