CCLA Investment Management Ltd Invests $84.72 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 432,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,723,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $207.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.