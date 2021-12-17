Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

