Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,666 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 58.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 657,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

