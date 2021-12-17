CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CGGYY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 36,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $544.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.94.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

